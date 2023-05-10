Jump to content

Mandalorian actor reveals key shot was disappointingly cut from season 3 finale episode

Long-running storyline arc ended far too abruptly

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 10 May 2023 08:13
Comments
Mandalorian season 3 trailer

An actor from The Mandalorian has heightened Star Wars fans’ disappointment with the season three finale.

The latest season of the spin-off, which stars Pedro Pascal, drew to a close last month – and received a lacklustre response from viewers.

Giancarlo Esposito, who appears in the show as Moff Gideon, has inadvertantly revealed that a long-running storyline had its conclusion thrown to the wayside in the finale.

Throughout the show, Moff Gideon has been searching for Grogu, using his cloning research to help him.

In the season three finale, fans were excited by a scene that showed the chilling result of Moff Gideon’s research: a room filled with clones of himself.

However, moments later, they were destroyed, ending the character’s storyline arc rather abruptly.

Fans were not even treated to Moff Gideon’s reaction to his life’s work being blown up – but, as highlighted by Inverse, it seems like this was due to the fact it was deleted from the end product.

On Instagram, Esposito has shared a still that didn’t feature in the finale, and it shows him looking at the wreckage.

Giancarlo Esposito reveals shot that was cut from ‘The Mandalorian’ finale

(Instagram)

Last month, Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison revealed the personal reason he was frustrated with the latest season ofThe Mandalorian.

The show is available to stream on Disney Plus now.

