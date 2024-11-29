Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Deal or No Deal presenter Stephen Mulhern was reportedly rushed to hospital on Wednesday after feeling unwell while having a meal at a restaurant, just weeks after the death of his father.

The 47-year-old, who is currently gearing up for a new season of Dancing on Ice and the return ofYou Bet, having also just released a book, was dining by himself at a Pizza Express in Sunningdale

Mulhern is said to had just undergone an operation and reacted badly to the anaesthetic following a few drinks. This prompted an ambulance to be called, with the TV personality being treated at nearby Frimley Park Hospital in Camberley, Surrey.

A statement given to Metro reads: “Stephen has had an incredibly tough time over the past few weeks. His beloved father recently passed away which has hit him hard and has been understandably very stressful.

“In addition, he had a procedure which took place yesterday. Following the anaesthetic that was administered, he had a few drinks which made him unwell and he was taken to a hospital as a precaution. He is now back home recovering.”

A source also told The Sun: “Stephen immediately felt unwell and concerned staff came over and called 999. Paramedics checked him over and took him to hospital as a precaution. He was also put on the phone to his mum to reassure her that he was OK.”

The Independent has contacted Stephen Mulhern’s representatives for comment.

This comes just months after Mulhern addressed his reported relationship with fellow presenter, Josie Gibson.

Gibson and Mulhern were both part of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway finale in April and were snapped holding hands on set, sparking suggestions of a relationship.

Appearing on This Morning in May, Mulhern said: “Listen, she didn’t turn up to rehearsals. I held her hand and I showed her where to stand. That is it, finito,” he said, when quizzed about the photo.

However, hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley appeared unconvinced, teasing Mulhern as This Morning went off the air.

Mulhern is expected to be back on primetime ITV in January when Dancing on Ice returns, which he co-hosts with Holly Willoughby.

This year’s contestants are Ferne McCann, Traitors star Mollie Pearce, Olympic gold medallist Sir Steve Redgrave, Coronation Street’s Sam Aston, EastEnders’ actor Charlie Brooks, comedian Josh Jones, ex-footballer Anton Ferdinand, actor Chelsee Healy, reality star Dan Edgar and Love Island’s Chris Taylor.