Piers Morgan’s interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels will air on TalkTV tonight, the presenter has confirmed.

Piers Morgan describes the interview with pornstar Daniels on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, as “one of the best interviews [he’s] ever done”.

The interview was originally scheduled for last week and was set to be Daniels’s first since Trump’s indictment. However, Daniels postponed the original interview last minute due to “security reasons”.

Daniels made headlines in 2018 when she came forward with an allegation that she had been in a romantic extramarital relationship with the president in 2006, and had been threatened and later bribed to stay quiet.

Trump was arrested this week as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigation into a $130,000 hush money payment he is accused of making to Daniels 2016 via his then-lawyer Michael Cohen, in exchange for her silence.

Trump has denied the accusations and insisted the money was paid to Cohen to cover unrelated legal expenses. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, offered a detailed account of their alleged sexual encounter in her 2018 memoir Full Disclosure.

Last night, Piers tweeted: “I just finished an astonishing 90-minute interview with ⁦Stormy Daniels. Everyone’s had their say about her, now she tells HER story about the fling that may send President Trump to prison. It airs tomorrow.”

Piers said that Daniels speaks about the “vile abuse” she has experienced since coming forward and described her as someone who has “never played the woe-is-me victim card”. He added that “she readily admits... that she’s made a lot of terrible life choices”.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday 4 April: “I never thought anything like this could happen in America. I never thought it could happen. The only crime that I have committed is fearlessly defending our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”

That same night, Daniels tweeted: “Y’all keep saying ‘c** dumpster’ like it’s a bad thing. It’s definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest.” It is uncertain as to whom she directed the tweet.

Also on Tuesday, Daniels was told to pay over $120,000 in solicitor fees to Trump over a failed defamation suit she brought against him in 2018.

Piers Morgan Uncensored is described as a “fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interview”. Recent guests include interviews with Cristiano Ronaldo, Caitlyn Jenner, Tyson Fury and Florida politician Ron DeSantis.

The episode will air tonight at 8pm on TalkTV on Sky 522, Virgin Media 606, Freeview 237 and Freesat 217.