A video of Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn at London Comic Con is going viral for the star’s emotional reaction to a fan.

Quinn, who played the fan-favourite role of Eddie Munson in season four of the hit Netflix show, was taking a Q&A at the convention when a fan expressed her gratitude to the actor.

“Mine’s not really a question, it’s more of an extension of gratitude, really,” the fan is heard in the video saying. “I’m sure a lot of us have heard what happened yesterday – whether it’s true or not – about how you were treated.

“I think all of us are part of Eddie, we’ve all travelled far because we all really connect with you as well and you really made our weekend.”

She added: “You’ve really made mine as well, you were just so nice to me and my guide dog yesterday and however you were treated yesterday, you know, we are so grateful. Thank you!”

An emotional Quinn responded through tears: “Why’d you do that?

Joseph Quinn at London Comic Con (SWNS/YouTube)

“That’s very kind of you. Thank you for your kind words.”

“I never expected this, in my career, ever,” he added.

According to some accounts, Quinn had been shouted at by Comic Con staff for taking too long during meet-and-greets with fans after the event had allegedly been over-sold.

The Independent has contacted London Film and Comic Con organisers Showmasters for comment.