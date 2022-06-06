Singer Kate Bush has revealed that she’s happy with the way Stranger Things used her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” as a “positive totem” for Max’s character.

Bush’s song plays in episodes one and four in season 4 of the Netflix series, when Max (Sadie Sink) is listening to it on her Walkman.

After being featured in the hit sci-fi series, it resparked public interest in Bush’s song and wider catalogue, marking the first time many of the show’s young fans had heard it.

Last Friday (3 June), in a post shared on her website, Bush – who is famously private – thanked fans for their support.

Now, in a new statement, the songwriter shared a positive message, writing: “When the first series came out, friends kept asking us if we’d seen Stranger Things, so we checked it out and really loved it.

“We’ve watched every series since then, as a family. When they approached us to use “Running Up That Hill”, you could tell that a lot of care had gone into how it was used in the context of the story and I really liked the fact that the song was a positive totem for the character, Max.”

She added: “I’m really impressed by this latest series. It’s an epic piece of work – the shows are extremely well put together with great characters and fantastic SFX.”

Kate Bush and Sadie Sink (Getty/Netflix)

“It’s very touching that the song has been so warmly received, especially as it’s being driven by the young fans who love the shows,” Bush concluded.

“I’m really happy that the Duffer Brothers are getting such positive feedback for their latest creation. They deserve it.”