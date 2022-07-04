Stranger Things fans praise Love Island’s Laura Whitmore over comment on Vecna actor’s Instagram

Whitmore is apparently a big fan of season four and its new villain

Annabel Nugent
Monday 04 July 2022 09:58
In one of the more unsual TV crossovers of the year, Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore has left a comment on the Instagram post of a Stranger Things star.

Whitmore – who returned to host the current series of the ITV reality dating show – commented on actor Jamie Campbell Bower’s Instagram photo of himself in costume as Stranger Things villain Vecna.

“And the new bombshell entering the villa is… Vecna! Needs some factor 50, though,” Whitmore joked.

The TV presenter’s comment attracted many likes from fans of both shows.

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of season four, part two here.

Two stars of the series, Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp, called out the show after completing work on this year’s season.

Elsewhere on Sunday night’s (4 July) of Love Island, Gemma Owen dropped a revelation about her relationship with Luca Bish.

The couple were divided with the return of Casa Amor, a twist that sees the contestants separated from their other halves and put into a separate villa, where they mix with a new load of singles who will undoubtedly stir up trouble.

Love Island continues on Monday night (4 July) at 9pm on ITV2.

