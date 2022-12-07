Sadie Sink says she hated skateboarding in Stranger Things after taking ‘hard fall’
‘I said I had rollerblading experience, which is just a lie,’ actor revealed
Sadie Sink has revealed that she really disliked one key aspect of her Stranger Things character Max Mayfield.
In the hit Netflix series, Max is known for getting about on her trusty skateboard – a skill that Sink had to learn before shooting.
Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday (6 November), the 20-year-old actor said that the Duffy brothers (the show’s creators) sent a skateboard to her house the day after she got the role.
Sadly, skating didn’t come naturally to Sink: “I had no idea how to do it. I really didn’t like it because the first day I took a pretty hard fall and that just set a bad tone for the entire journey.”
The actor also revealed that she lied to the producers about knowing how to rollerblade. Asked if she told the Duffys that she knew how to skateboard, Sink replied: “No, but I said I had rollerblading experience, which is just a lie. And the two don’t go hand-in-hand so I don’t know why I thought that would be a good idea.”
Sink recently shared that she “begged” for the role of Max after the casting team thought she was too old to play the part – Sink was 14 when she was cast.
Sink also played an integral role in the show’s now-famous revival of Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill”.
Without sharing any spoilers, the Eighties anthem is Max’s favourite song in the show and takes on a vital importance to the plot.
The track went on to top the UK charts 37 years after it was first released, marking the longest time a song has ever taken to reach UK No 1. It was also Bush’s first-ever song to reach the Top 10 in the US.
According to the Official Charts, the song was streamed 86.6 million times between June and August, more than any other song.
The first four seasons of Stranger Things are out now on Netflix.
