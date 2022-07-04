One of the most praised lines in season four of Stranger Things was in fact improvised by cast member Joseph Quinn.

The hit sci-fi series concluded its fourth season on Netflix last week with two extra-length episodes.

Spoilers follow for Stranger Things season four, volume two...

In the series, Quinn plays Eddie Munson, the leader of Hawkins High School’s Hellfire Club.

At one point in the latest episodes, Eddie is seen hot-wiring a vehicle alongside Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).

After Robin (Maya Hawke) seems dubious about Steve’s ability to take command of the camper van, Eddie replies: “Harrington’s got it... Don’t ya big boy?”

On Twitter, one Stranger Things fan asked the show’s official writers’ room account whether the line was indeed improvised.

“Yes,” they replied.

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in ‘Stranger THings' (Courtesy of Netflix)

The final line uttered by Eddie was also improvised by Quinn, according to the show’s writers.

Speaking to Dustin, the dying character said: “I think it’s my year, Henderson. I think it’s finally my year. I love you man.”

Elsewhere, some of Stranger Things’s stars have been making one request of the forthcoming fifth season following some complaints over the latest batch of episodes.

Stranger Things star David Harbour recently said that his younger Stranger Things co-stars are “involved in a minefield”, during a new interview with The Independent.

In other Stranger Things news, fans recently discovered that the ending of the recent series was actually given away by a member of the cast back in 2016.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)

The creators of Stranger Things recently revealed that the forthcoming fifth season will take place after a substantial time jump.

Fans have also spotted a number of hidden details in the latest batch of episodes after Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 dropped last month.

The first episode of the season contained an emotional Easter egg surrounding the characters of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.

However, one popular Easter egg actually came as a surprise to the show’s writers, who apologised after they failed to spot one key detail about the show’s timeline.

Actor Jamie Campbell Bower revealed that he left co-star Millie Bobby Brown “in tears” because he was “so scary” on set, in character as the young Henry Creel.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix – find The Independent’s review of the latest episodes here. The show will conclude with a fifth and final season in 2023.