Jamie Campbell Bower spent seven hours a day applying make-up while portraying Vecna on the fourth season of Stranger Things.

The hit Netflix sci-fi series concluded its fourth season on Friday (1 July).

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, make-up designer Barrie Gower spoke about the lengthy process of getting Bower into character for the show.

“Everything was pre-painted. We glued everything on,” he said. “We had to join all the dots up, and airbrush all the colours and everything, and make everything beautiful. We got his lenses in – his contact lenses.

“It was about an eight-and-a-half hour process, that first time with Jamie, from start to finish.”

While they eventually managed to streamline the process, it apparently still took an average of seven hours to transform Bower into his monstrous form.

“I think we got it down to about six hours and 20 odd minutes,” Gower said. “That was our record. But it averaged about seven hours, I think. Something like that.

“The actual application process, it was a well-orchestrated dance. It was the four of us, applying his makeup. And we would be doing this kind of dance around him. Somebody had to be at a certain place at a certain time.

“It was a marathon every day, but he was incredible,” he added. “We never once had a complaint from Jamie.”

Stranger Things season four, volume two is available to stream on Netflix now.

