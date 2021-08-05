The cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is in the process of being announced.

The dance competition series will return to BBC One this autumn with a full-length series, having aired for a shorter run of episodes last year due to the pandemic. Fifteen couples will take part, rather than last year’s 12.

The show is expected to return in September, with BBC bosses planning to bring back all the themed weeks and a live audience for the 2021 series.

However, the show won’t travel to Blackpool for the second consecutive year, as social distancing is not possible in the backstage area.

Here’s every celebrity competing on Strictly so far...

Tom Fletcher

Tom Fletcher is a singer and guitarist best known for performing with the pop-punk band McFly and supergroup McBusted.

Fletcher is not the first McFly member to take part in Strictly, with drummer Harry Judd having won the show 10 years ago with Aliona Vilani. His wife, Giovanna, won the most recent series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

“I think the fact that I’m actually going to be dancing on Strictly this year has only just started to sink in while I’m writing this!” the 36-year-old wrote, describing how he was “excited” but “terrified” to take part.

“My kids were excited too until I started showing them my best dad-dancing in the kitchen. I’m not sure how far they’ll get me in the competition but I can’t wait to add some new moves to my embarrassing dad-dancing repertoire.”

Robert Webb

Actor and comedian Robert Webb is the next celebrity to take part in Strictly 2021.

Best known for his roles in sitcoms Peep Show and Back, the Bafta winner also took part in and won Let’s Dance for Comic Relief in 2009 while performing to “What a Feeling” from Flashdance.

Speaking about joining Strictly, Webb, 48, joked that he couldn’t wait to “get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman”.

“My goal is to try and survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it’s going to be a challenge. To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it’s a test of dancing.”

AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu is a TV presenter who previously co-hosted Big Brother’s Bit on the Side and has appeared on shows such as Richard Osman’s House of Games, Celebrity Karaoke Club and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

She currently presents Apocalypse Wow on ITV2.

“I am beyond chuffed that I am going to be on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and I’m so glad I can finally tell my mum. Her face will be a picture, she’s going to be over the moon!” Odudu, 33, said.

“I absolutely love the show and am fully committed to making the most of every second of the Strictly experience. Bring it on!”

John Whaite

The winner of The Great British Bake Off series three in 2013, John Whaite is a chef and TV personality.

He’ll be competing in Strictly’s first ever all-male competitive partnership, following on from Nicola Adams and Katya Jones ,who danced together last series.

Speaking about appearing on the show, Whaite, 33, said that he was excited to dance with another man as “a great step forward in representation and inclusion”.

“I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth,” he said. “Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!”

Strictly Come Dancing returns this autumn on BBC One