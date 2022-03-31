The professional dancers appearing on Strictly Come Dancing 2022 have been announced.

The BBC competition series will return for its 20th series this autumn, with the pro dancer line-up being revealed on Thursday (31 March).

The dancers taking part in 2022 are: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

It is yet to be announced which dancers will be given celebrity partners.

The line-up announcement follows the news that two fan-favourite pros would not be returning.

On Monday (28 March), Aljaž Škorjanec announced that he would be leaving the show after nine series.

The Slovenian dancer, who won his first ever series with Abbey Clancy in 2013, wrote: “A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last. The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years.”

In February, Oti Mabuse also confirmed that she was leaving the show, having sparked speculation after becoming a judge on Dancing on Ice.

The double Strictly champion is the only dancer to have won the show for two consecutive years, with Kelvin Fletcher in 2019 and Bill Bailey in 2020.