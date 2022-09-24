Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shirley Ballas found herself in “a bit of a muddle” during the first Strictly Come Dancing live show.

The new series kicked off on Saturday (24 September) as all 15 couples danced together for the first time.

Second to dance were Kiss FM DJ Tyler West and his professional partner Dianne Buswell, who performed the American Smooth to “Falling” by Harry Styles.

The couple received a mixed reception from the judges, but were praised by head judge Ballas, who said that West “just put [Buswell] in the most beautiful space” and gave them a standing ovation.

She also said that the couple created a “beautiful” atmosphere.

When it came to the scoring, however, Ballas could be seen reaching around under her table for her paddle.

“I’m putting up a seven,” she said, despite the score on the screen read as a six.

Ballas was seen reaching under the table for her paddle (BBC)

Host Claudia Winkleman explained: “OK, we just need to clarify because Shirley held up a seven. I imagine you’d prefer the seven.”

Ballas then confirmed: “I’ll take the seven. I got muddled up with my paddles. I was in a bit of a muddle.”

“Perfect, we’ll take a seven,” Winkleman confirmed. This brought West and Buswell’s total score to 22 out of 40.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One.