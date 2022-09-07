Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left buzzing with excitement after the official trailer for the new series was released.

The TV dance competition returns later this month, with 15 new celebrities learning how to dance with their professional partners and competing for the famed glitterball trophy.

You can meet the full class of Strictly 2022 here.

On Tuesday (6 September) evening, the first promotional trailer for the new series debuted on TV on BBC One.

It shows the professional dancers, including Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice and Nancy Xu, dancing through quiet streets while a cover of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” plays.

The dancers are then shown performing an elaborate routine live in the studio.

The clip left fans delighted, with one Twitter user writing: “The trailer omg!! Strictly 2022 I’m so ready.”

“Stunning! The new #Strictly trailer is out,” another commented.

“The new Strictly trailer is taking up a whole lot of real estate in my head already omg so so good,” one fan tweeted.

“This is my all time favourite Strictly trailer it’s absolutely beautiful so excited,” another tweet read.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday 17 September on BBC One.