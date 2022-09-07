Strictly 2022: Fans delighted as ‘beautiful’ first trailer for new series released ahead of launch show
Show returns later this month
Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left buzzing with excitement after the official trailer for the new series was released.
The TV dance competition returns later this month, with 15 new celebrities learning how to dance with their professional partners and competing for the famed glitterball trophy.
You can meet the full class of Strictly 2022 here.
On Tuesday (6 September) evening, the first promotional trailer for the new series debuted on TV on BBC One.
It shows the professional dancers, including Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice and Nancy Xu, dancing through quiet streets while a cover of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” plays.
The dancers are then shown performing an elaborate routine live in the studio.
The clip left fans delighted, with one Twitter user writing: “The trailer omg!! Strictly 2022 I’m so ready.”
“Stunning! The new #Strictly trailer is out,” another commented.
“The new Strictly trailer is taking up a whole lot of real estate in my head already omg so so good,” one fan tweeted.
“This is my all time favourite Strictly trailer it’s absolutely beautiful so excited,” another tweet read.
Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday 17 September on BBC One.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies