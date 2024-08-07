Strictly Come Dancing 2024 full line-up ‘revealed’

Support truly

The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up has allegedly been “revealed” after five confirmations so far.

As the BBC competition’s scandal rolls on following accusations of behind-the-scenes bullying in the rehearsal room, the 15 celebrities participating in the new series are said to have been named in a leak.

All the contestants taking part in this year’s series will be assigned chaperones in an attempt to avoid any accusations of bullying, which were first made by Sherlock star and 2023 contestant Amanda Abbington.

An investigation into these allegations then found that Graziano Di Prima, who was sacked from the show earlier this month, had kicked Zara McDermott in training during last year’s series – an event he said he “regrets”.

So far, the BBC has announced CBeebies star Chris McCausland, singer Toyah Wilcox, JLS’s JB Gill, opera singer and Go Compare star Gwynne Jones and Morning Live TV personality Dr Punam Krishan have been revealed to be competing on this year’s series.

open image in gallery Nick Knowles has been ‘revealed’ as a ‘Strictly’ contestant ( Getty Images )

According to a new MailOnline report, these celebrities will be joined allegedb y DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, former Arsenal player Paul Merson and Tom Dean, the olympic swimmer who self-confirmed his appearance at the Paris sporting event on Thursday (1 August).

Also appearing are said to be X Factor winner and Coronation Street star Shayne Ward, The Only Way is Essex’s Pete Wicks and, in a move that might frustrate purists who believe stars should have no prior dancing experience, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, who plays Jay.

Completing the alleged line-up are said to be Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri, who appeared on the ITV reality series in 2022, hockey Olympic medalist Sam Quek and Montell Douglas, who appeared on the BBC’s Gladiators reboot as Fire.

open image in gallery Tasha Ghouri on ‘Love Island’ ( ITV )

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment – but has previously stated that all unofficial news is mere speculation.

Pernice has denied all claims made against him and, on Monday (29 July), learn the result of the BBC’s investigation into the accusations, which are yet to be made public.

Last week, BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, saying that the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.