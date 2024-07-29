✕ Close Strictly's Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington respond to being 'undermarked' by judges

Strictly Come Dancing is embroiled in a behind-the-scenes bullying scandal – the biggest in the BBC competition’s 20-year history.

Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, who lifted the lid on the scandal with her own set of allegations against Giovanni Pernice, has claimed there are “50 hours” of rehearsal footage that left BBC producers “horrified” by her former dance partner alleged behaviour.

Pernice has denied all claims and, on Monday 929 July), will learn the result of the BBC’s investigation into the accusations. It’s also been claimed that Pernice, who is no longer a part of the show, is being lined up to appear on this year’s I’m a Celebrity, with producers reportedly willing to sign him up for £100,000.

Meanwhile, Graziano Di Prima was sacked from the show earlier this month after it was alleged that footage existed of him physically and verbally abusing Zara McDermott in training during last year’s series.

Last week, BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, saying that the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.

