Strictly Come Dancing is embroiled in a behind-the-scenes bullying scandal – the biggest in the BBC competition’s 20-year history.
Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, who lifted the lid on the scandal with her own set of allegations against Giovanni Pernice, has claimed there are “50 hours” of rehearsal footage that left BBC producers “horrified” by her former dance partner alleged behaviour.
Pernice has denied all claims and, on Monday 929 July), will learn the result of the BBC’s investigation into the accusations. It’s also been claimed that Pernice, who is no longer a part of the show, is being lined up to appear on this year’s I’m a Celebrity, with producers reportedly willing to sign him up for £100,000.
Meanwhile, Graziano Di Prima was sacked from the show earlier this month after it was alleged that footage existed of him physically and verbally abusing Zara McDermott in training during last year’s series.
Last week, BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, saying that the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.
Below are latest updates as the scandal unfolds.
‘I’m a Celebrity’ eyeing Giovanni
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts every year in November – during the same time as Strictly.
It makes sense, then, that the ITV reality show will want to capitalise on A) the fact Giovanni Pernice is longer a part of the show, and B) he’s been at the centre of one of the year’s biggest entertainment stories.
If he’s cleared by the investigation into allegations made against him by Aamanda Abbington and Laura Whitmore, then he could be offered the chance to become a campmate.
A source at ITV told MailOnline: “As long as those at the top are satisfied that Giovanni isn’t a bully and didn’t behave inappropriately during Strictly, they will be signing him up. They are very aware of how much Strictly viewers will miss him. He’s a true fans’ favourite, so they hope he will draw in big audiences.”
Giovanni Pernice result arriving today
The result of the BBC’s internal investigation into Giovanni Pernice’s behind-the-scenes behaviour is set to be announced today (29 July).
Pernice will meet with BBC bosses to learn the findings of the investigation, which was lauched after lcaims made by his former dance partner, Amanda Abbington.
Last week, Abbington claimed there were more than “50 hours” of footage that had left producers “horrified” by her alleged treatment by Pernice, who has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
A timeline of the claims facing ‘Strictly'
Below, find out about all of the allegations and a timeline of the events.
Laura Whitmore speaks out for first time
Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who was partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice in 2016, has alleged she was subjected to “inappropriate behaviour” while on Strictly Come Dancing.
It had been reported that Whitmore had made a complaint in the past – but this marks the first time she is publicly commenting.
The presenter, who had an ankle injury during the show, says she “raised concerns” at the time.
Pernice has previously denied “threatening or abusive behaviour” allegations made by Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, who was partnered with him in 2023.
In an Instagram story shared on Saturday (27 July), Whitmore wrote: “I initially raised concerns back in 2016. I thought my experience was specific to me but I’ve since learned I was wrong.”
“The aim of this is to show a pattern of behaviour that I believe needs to stop.”
She said: “I am not looking for anything, just an acceptance that what happened to me in the rehearsal rooms during my time on BBC Strictly was wrong and that it won’t happen to anyone else again.”
The television presenter went on to say she had not made an official complaint and was providing evidence of her experience to support the BBC’s investigation.
“I know the BBC and all outlets continue to do their best to be better, but for that to happen we must speak up,” she said.
The Independent has contacted the BBC and Pernice’s representatives for comment.
Graziano Di Prima is ‘under medical supervision’ after ‘Strictly’ axe
Graziano Di Prima’s family have said they are “deeply concerned” for his welfare following his axe from Strictly.
They told The Mirror: “Graziano is currently under medical supervision, with the stress of the situation causing significant concern for his family, who are monitoring him hourly.
“The unrelenting feeding frenzy over these accusations and his mental state leaves him at this time unable to defend himself.”
His axing from the show arrives after he admitted to kicking his celebrity partner, Zara McDermott, in the rehearsal room during last year’s series.
Zara McDermott ‘danced through injury’ on ‘Strictly’
It’s being reported that Zara McDermott danced on Strictly despite having fractured her leg in rehearsals.
According to The Sun, the season 21 contestant made the decision alongside her professional partner, Graziano Di Prima. The injury occurred before Halloween Week, which is when McDermott was eliminated.
Producers are said to have only just become aware of the injury.
Amanda Abbington claims ‘Strictly’ pros sent her concerning texts about Giovanni
Amanda Abbington has alleged Strictly’s pro dancers texted her saying “I’m so sorry” after they discovered she was partnered with Giovanni Pernice ahead of last year’s series.
After the Sherlock star made the claim to her fellow 2023 contestant Krishnan Guru-Murthy during a Channel 4 News interview, he replied: “That’s a really odd thing to do.”
A tearful Abbington said people warned her it would be “tough”, but that she thought she could handle it “because I’ve been around the block a bit, you know?”
Every claim facing the dancing show
Find out all of the allegations as the show continues to be under intense scrutiny.
Strictly’s days of being the nicest show on TV are over
“While other reality shows seem to traffic in exploitation and misery, Strictly has always felt like a beacon of niceness,” writes Katie Rosseinsky. “Strictly’s sparkle has been tarnished by alarming accusations concerning at least two of its most popular professional dancers, a double whammy of scandal that has put its status as one of the nation’s best-loved comfort watches in jeopardy.”
