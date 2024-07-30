Support truly

The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up has allegedly been “leaked”, showcasing what would be its biggest line-up yet.

As the BBC competition’s scandal rolls on following accusations of behind-the-scenes bullying in the rehearsal room, the 15 celebrities participating in the new series have been “revealed”.

All the contestants taking part in this year’s series will be assigned chaperones in an attempt to avoid any accusations of bullying, which have been made by Sherlock star and 2023 contestant Amanda Abbington.

An investigation then found that Graziano Di Prima, who was sacked from the show earlier this month, had kicked Zara McDermott in training during last year’s series – an event he said he “regrets”.

The alleged list of 2024 contestants corroborates reports that DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, former Arsenal player Paul Merson and CBeebies’s Chris McCausland will be contestants on the show’s 20th-anniversary series.

Other stars set to compete for the Glitterball trophy allegedly includes one of its highest-profile signings yet – the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, most recently seen acting opposite Ryan Gosling and Emy Blunt in action-comedy The Fall Guy.

open image in gallery Nick Knowles has been ‘revealed’ as a ‘Strictly’ contestant ( Getty Images )

Over the years, Waddingham, who also appeared in Game of Thrones, has made no secret of the fact she is a huge Strictly fan.

The “leaked” report, which was unearthed on Reddit by Metro.co.uk, is said to have featured a screenshot claiming the list was not for “public knowledge”. Other stars on the list included Loose Women panellist Janet Street-Porter, Coronation Street’s Shobna Gulati and Blue singer Duncan James.

Pearl Mackie, who played Doctor Who companion Bill Potts, Olympic cyclist champion Dame Laura Kenny, and The Only Way is Essex’s Pete Wicks are also said to have appeared on this list alongside comedian Sarah Millican and former Outnumbered child star Tyger-Drew-Honey.

open image in gallery Hannah Waddingham is rumoured to be joining ‘Strictly’ ( Getty Images )

Footballer-turned-One Show presenter Jermaine Jenas is also allegedly hitting the dancefloor this autumn alongside DJ and former I’m a Celebrity contestant Jordan North, and EastEnders actor Shona McGarty, who playes Whitney.

Rounding out the alleged “leaked” list of Strictly contestants are comedy star Sunil Patel and Tracy Beaker Returns actor Kia Pegg. Whoever is taking part on the forthcoming series will start rehearsals from next month.

open image in gallery ‘The One Show’ star Jermaine Jenas is reportedly joining ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment – but has previously stated that all unofficial news is mere speculation.

Pernice has denied all claims made against him and, on Monday (29 July), learn the result of the BBC’s investigation into the accusations, which are yet to be made public.

Last week, BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, saying that the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.