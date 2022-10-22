Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing kicked off its celebrations for the BBC’s centenary with the show’s “most ambitious group number”.

Saturday (22 October) night’s episode of the show was a BBC-themed special, with the remaining dancers performing to songs and theme tunes inspired by the BBC’s biggest shows over the years.

Things began with a routine by the professional dancer which started with BBC News presenter Huw Edwards explaining how Strictly was “taking over the BBC”.

“But some of us are too busy to dance,” Edwards explained. “We have some very serious work to do. Do you know what this is? This was named after me. It’s a Huw-kulele.”

The presenter was then joined by dancers Jowita Pryzstał and Giovanni Pernice, while the hosts at BBC Breakfast watched on in confusion.

The professional dancers popped up in a number of BBC shows, including EastEnders, Masterchef and Antiques Roadshow.

Craig Revel Horwood danced on stage with a team of dancers at Live at the Apollo, while in one particularly humorous moment, the four Strictly judges popped up on a University Challenge quiz team.

Edwards (centre) kicked off the show (BBC)

In it, head judge Shirley Ballas translated the phrase “it’s never too early for a 10 from Shirley” for host Jeremy Paxman.

Paddy McGuinness made two appearances, for both A Question of Sport and Top Gear.

The dancers then appeared in the studio out of a Tardis, where they danced in the studios as clips ranging from Bruce Forsyth to David Brent in The Office played on the screen.

Host Claudia Winkleman called it Strictly’s “most ambitious group number” ever, having featured 14 different shows, and 35 BBC stars.