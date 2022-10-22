Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Strictly opens BBC centenary special with ‘most ambitious’ dance ever featuring Huw Edwards and Jeremy Paxman

Routine featured 14 different shows and 35 BBC stars

Isobel Lewis
Saturday 22 October 2022 19:27
Comments
Strictly Come Dancing pays tribute to the BBC to celebrate centenary

Strictly Come Dancing kicked off its celebrations for the BBC’s centenary with the show’s “most ambitious group number”.

Saturday (22 October) night’s episode of the show was a BBC-themed special, with the remaining dancers performing to songs and theme tunes inspired by the BBC’s biggest shows over the years.

Things began with a routine by the professional dancer which started with BBC News presenter Huw Edwards explaining how Strictly was “taking over the BBC”.

“But some of us are too busy to dance,” Edwards explained. “We have some very serious work to do. Do you know what this is? This was named after me. It’s a Huw-kulele.”

The presenter was then joined by dancers Jowita Pryzstał and Giovanni Pernice, while the hosts at BBC Breakfast watched on in confusion.

Recommended

The professional dancers popped up in a number of BBC shows, including EastEnders, Masterchef and Antiques Roadshow.

Craig Revel Horwood danced on stage with a team of dancers at Live at the Apollo, while in one particularly humorous moment, the four Strictly judges popped up on a University Challenge quiz team.

Edwards (centre) kicked off the show

(BBC)

In it, head judge Shirley Ballas translated the phrase “it’s never too early for a 10 from Shirley” for host Jeremy Paxman.

Paddy McGuinness made two appearances, for both A Question of Sport and Top Gear.

Recommended

The dancers then appeared in the studio out of a Tardis, where they danced in the studios as clips ranging from Bruce Forsyth to David Brent in The Office played on the screen.

Host Claudia Winkleman called it Strictly’s “most ambitious group number” ever, having featured 14 different shows, and 35 BBC stars.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in