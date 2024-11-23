Strictly Come Dancing live: Only seven couples remain as competition enters week 10
The competition is heating up as dancers return after tense Blackpool week
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Only seven contestants remain in the Strictly Come Dancing competition, after a tense Blackpool week that saw Wynne Evans and his partner Katya Jones eliminated.
The remaining couples have returned to the Elstree Studios ballroom this week, where standards are steadily rising, and the competition is about to heat up. As it stands, Sarah Hadland, Tasha Ghouri and Chris McCausland are taking up the top three spots on the leaderboard, who scored 39, 39 and 37 last week.
This week, Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec will dance an American Smooth to “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, while Montell Douglas and her pro partner Johannes Radebe will perform a Quickstep to Ella Fitzgerald’s “Get Happy”.
In the Tango corner is Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał, who will dance to “Easy Lover” by Philip Bailey and Phil Collins, and JB Gill and Lauren Oakley – who has stepped in as Amy Dowden’s replacement – will report a Charleston to “Yes Sir! That’s My Baby” by Firehouse Five Plus Two.
Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s show.
This week’s songs and dances revealed
Here are all of the songs and dances for week 10 of the competition:
Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe will dance a Quickstep to “Get Happy” by Ella Fitzgerald.
Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola will dance a Rumba to “Chains” by Tina Arena.
Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec will dance an American Smooth to “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi.
Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell will dance a Paso Doble to “El Gato Montes” by Manuel Panella.
Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas will dance a Foxtrot to “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King.
JB Gill and Lauren Oakley will dance a Charleston to “Yes Sir! That’s My Baby” by Firehouse Five Plus Two.
Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał will dance a Tango to “Easy Lover” by Philip Bailey and Phil Collins.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments