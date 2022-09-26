Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Strictly Come Dancing’s Ellie Simmonds says she’s already been harassed online: ‘It does get to you’

Paralympic swimming champion is the show’s first contestant with dwarfism

Inga Parkel
Monday 26 September 2022 15:36
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 trailer

Ellie Simmonds has opened up about the online harassment she’s already received following her Strictly Come Dancing debut on 24 September.

Coupled up with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, Simmonds is one of 15 new contestants competing for this Glitterball trophy this year.

You can check out the full Strictly Come Dancing 2023 lineup here.

In a new interview with The Sun, the 27-year-old five-time Paralympic swimming champion – the show’s first contestant with achondroplasia dwarfism – said that she was nervous to sign up for the show because of how audiences might react.

“I’ve had it already. Some people have said, ‘How’s the dwarf going to dance?’ It’s sad and it does get to you,” Simmonds disclosed.

Recommended

“When I got the call I did wonder whether I should do it,” she shared, adding that her boyfriend, who also has dwarfism, helped convince her to take “a leap of faith”.

“He was like, ‘Go for it, you don’t know unless you try’. Now I’m so happy I said yes.”

During her first dance number with Kuzmin, which earned 26 points and a handful of compliments from the judges, she donned a pair of heels for the first time.

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

(BBC)

“This morning I was wearing them in while brushing my teeth. I never normally do that,” she said.

Ahead of the season, Simmonds expressed how thrilled she was to be joining the Strictly family, saying: “[It’s] just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to be so much fun.

“I’m counting down the minutes until it starts; learning to dance, meeting my partner and everyone else involved in the show. Plus wearing the sequins and all that, it’s going to be a blast.”

Recommended

You can read more about Simmonds here.

Strictly Come Dancing continues tomorrow, 27 September at 1:05am on BBC One.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in