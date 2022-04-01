Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe has opened up about homophobic abuse he faced while growing up in South Africa.

The professional dancer, who has appeared on the BBC programme since 2018, spoke about his experiences on Friday’s (1 April) edition of Loose Women.

Though he was “surrounded by love” as a child, Radebe admitted there were difficulties around being open about his sexuality.

“Strutting my thing and dancing to my tune has been my dream,” he told the panel, before crediting his mother for always encouraging him to be himself.

“As a flamboyant boy on the streets in the township, I was called names, I was discouraged but never by my family,” he explained.

“It’s now I look back on it that I always felt the responsibility to show up because I know my mama has contributed and my uncle. I wouldn’t have been the man I am without that woman.”

The star then went on to mention that he’d suffered the loss of people close to him due to homophobic violence.

He explained: “I have lost friends through homophobic attacks. I’m tired of people being killed for who they are. What I do in the bedroom has nothing to do with anyone else.”

In 2021, Radebe formed one half of Strictly’s first ever male same-sex couple with former The Great British Bake Off contestant John Whaite. Their performances were routinely praised and they finished in second place.

Elsewhere in his appearance on the talk show, Radebe sent a message of advice to young LGBTQ+ viewers.

He said: “I want to say to young members of the LGBTQ+ community that it gets better and to surround yourself with people who love you.”

If you have been affected by this article, you can contact the following organisations for support: mind.org.uk, nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth, mentalhealth.org.uk.