Strictly viewers call out BBC series for ‘stitching up’ Molly Rainford

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Strictly Come Dancing fans are calling out the show for “stitching up” Molly Rainford.

Actor Rainford, who is a former Britain’s Got Talent contestant, has become one of this year’s fan favourites, but her followers were left disappointed with her latest performance.

However, instead of criticising her efforts, the failure is being attributed to the song choice and choreography, which was devised by her professional partner Carlos Gu.

The latest episode celebrated the BBC’s centenery with each celebrity dancing to a variety of popular theme tunes of show’s that have aired throughout the channel’s history.

Rainford perform a street dance to Grange Hill’s theme, which was the couples’ choice, but the result did not impress viewers.

“Not quite at her best tonight, but that might be the choreography rather than Molly’s performance,” one viewer wrote, with another agreeing: “Looked like it was made up as they went along!”

“Seemed a bit flat but I blame the music for that,” an additional viewer stated, adding: “It was too slow. Pity. I think Molly is great.”

One fan said Rainford should be given “bonus points for being stitched up with that song”, which others described as “clunky” and “hard to dance to”.

‘Strictly’ contestant Molly Rainford and her dance partner Carlos Gu (BBC)

Find out who topped the leaderboard in the latest episode here.

The Strictly results show airs Sunday (23 October) at 7.20pm.