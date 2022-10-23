Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The latest celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed.

In Sunday night’s results show (23 October), comedian Jayde Adams became the fourth contestant to leave the BBC competition after a dance-off with Molly Rainford.

All four judges opted to save Adams after both couples performed their routines again, with Anton Du Beke calling the result “terrible”.

Speaking about her time on the show, Adams said: “This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life and I will carry it to my grave, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you [Karen Hauer] and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work. You are one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with, Karen. “

Adams said that everyone behind-the-scenes on the show referred to Hauer as “the best one”, before adding in reference to all of the show’s other professional dancers: “Sorry, everyone.”

She continued: “I’ve done shows before, and nothing holds a candle to the way that this show is run. It is an incredible thing to be a part of as a performer, we are so looked after, and in this industry where so many people aren’t looked after, this show is incredible.”

Following the latest episode, which celebrated the BBC’s centenery, viewers complained that Rainford had been “stitched up” with a poor choice of song and choreography.

Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin topped the lederboard, with 35 points each.

‘Strictly’ contestant Jayde Adams was the latest to be eliminated from BBC series (BBC)

Meanwhile, Tony Adams, who scored the lowest judges’ points once again, sailed through to the next round.

Strictly Come Dancing continues with Halloween Week on BBC One next Saturday (29 October) at 7.20pm.