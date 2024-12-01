Strictly viewers left asking the same question after ‘joke’ elimination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have been left incensed after Pete Wicks was voted through the final five, while Montell Douglas was eliminated, with Tasha Ghouri surprisingly in the dance off.

Wicks has become a divisive figure on this year’s show, having routinely made mistakes during his performances and received low scores from the judges.

However, he has now made it through to the final five, at the expense of Olympian and Gladiators star Montell Douglas and her partner Johannes Radebe. Perhaps most surprising was that he received more votes than Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, who has been awarded some of the highest scores of the series so far.

Wicks, 36, who recently admitted that he has received “death threats” for staying in the competition this long, is now a semi-finalist in the competition, but viewers can’t understand who is voting for The Only Way is Essex personality.

One irate viewer said: “WHO KEEPS VOTING FOR PETE? HOW IS HE STILL IN THIS F***ING COMPETITION”

A second viewer asked: “WHO is voting for Pete man!? He’s a nice guy but this is a dancing show!!! He’s had the lowest score for multiple weeks now! Why are deserving dancers leaving over him.”

A third fan added: “THAT IS A JOKE, PETE THROUGH TO SEMIS - FOR WHAT, it’s Strictly not Love Island, someone who deserves semis is gonna leave now.”

Others were suggesting that the show get’s rid of the public vote. One said: “WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON Montell and Tasha in the dance off for the semi-finals Is the leader board the right way up? Judges need to have the overall vote or there’s no point in them being there BBC get rid of the public favourite vote.”

“Well that’s what the popular vote does, it destroys a prized British TV Programme for everyone Why not have the judges bottom two in the dance off then vote Or rename programme to STRICTLY FAVOURITE CELEBRITY REGARDLESS IF THEY CAN DANCE OR NOT!” suggested one angry fan.

One person was a lot more supportive, writing: “I’m really happy for Pete & Jowita. As a complete non dancer - he’s having the ultimate #StrictlyComeDancing experience improving every single week and he’s a genuinely nice guy having a great time with Jowita. This is what SCD is all about for me.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Pete Wicks on Strictly Come Dancing ( BBC )

After the dance off, judges chose to keep Tasha in the competition, meaning that Montell was the latest star to go home.

Following the unfortunate news, Douglas said: “He [Johannes] has been amazing. Strictly has touched me in ways I never knew possible. I’m an Olympian and a Gladiator, but I have honestly struggled with confidence my whole life and being on the show, with the beautiful crew, the judges, the cast has just been such an honour.”

She added: “I have to say thank you to you [Johannes] because I really have found a friend and a brother in this man. I mean it from the bottom of my heart, I hope he’s in my life forever, because we have something very special.”