Strictly Come Dancing contestant Pete Wicks has revealed he has received death threats for staying in the dance competition.

The TOWIE star, who has received backlash for making it to the quarter-finals of the show despite finishing last on the judge’s leaderboard, opened up about the threats he received on his Staying Relevant podcast on 23 November.

The reality star discussed his time on the dance show with his professional partner Jowita Przystal, who was standing in for his co-host Sam Thompson, who is currently in Australia.

Pete said: “Since Strictly, there have been some real crackers.

“Someone actually wished death upon me on the dance floor the other day.”