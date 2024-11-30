Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have again been stumped by comments from the judges about contestant Pete Wicks, who again struggled with a routine, despite being down to the last six in the competition.

The 36-year-old, best known for his time on The Only Way Is Essex, has been a polarising figure on this year’s show, having routinely survived the public votes, even though he has often received the lowest scores.

This happened again on the 30 November show, when he and his partner, Jowita Przystał, scored just 26 for their Waltz, to “Somewhere” from West Side Story.

Although the score itself didn’t annoy fans, the comments from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke, appeared to infuriate a small contingent, who felt they could have been harsher with their criticism.

“What is going on with these judges?” one viewer asked. “Pete went wrong, the footwork was shoddy but apparently it didn’t bother Craig and the judges are literally fawning over him”

“We’re almost at the semi-finals stage and the judges are still pandering to Pete’s inability to learn a dance routine,” noted a second fan.

A third noted: “Why do the judges never wanna dwell on Pete‘s mistakes but will go on and on about others who are actually good dancers.”

open image in gallery Pete Wick and Jowita Przystał ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Others picked up on the criticism that was aimed at the likes of Chris McCausland, who was berated for minor problems in his performance.

“The judges need a wake up call. They used their time with Chris to berate him for a slightly low elbow instead of commending the REMARKABLE job he and Di are doing. Pete messes up the whole routine and they fall over themselves to make him feel better about it,” said one fan.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Some were a bit more diplomatic, and defended Pete while criticising the judges.

One person said: “The judges always over score certain people, yet Chris and Pete, being non-dancers have improved so much since the beginning and yet get marked so poorly! This is so fixed.”

open image in gallery Pete Wick and Jowita Przystał ( BBC/ Guy Levy )

The TOWIE star, who has received backlash for making it to the quarter-finals of the show despite finishing last on the judge’s leaderboard, opened up about the threats he received on his Staying Relevant podcast on 23 November.

The reality star discussed his time on the dance show with his professional partner Przystal, who was standing in for his co-host Sam Thompson, who is currently in Australia.

Pete said: “Since Strictly, there have been some real crackers.

“Someone actually wished death upon me on the dance floor the other day.”