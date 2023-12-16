✕ Close Angela Scanlon accidentally gives away Strictly finale spoiler

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final is here at last, with three young actors – Bobby Brazier, Layton Williams and Ellie Leach – competing to get their mitts on the Glitterball Trophy.

After an eventful semi-final filled with glitter, bum-slides and lots of 10s, BBC One’s shiniest show is back for its grand climax, with the contestants battling it out to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

In the hours leading up to the nailbiting event, Leach’s pro partner Vito Coppola has given fans an insight into his and the Corrie actor’s hardcore rehearsing schedule, Brazier’s dad Jeff has been sharing heartfelt messages for his EastEnders star son and Dianne Buswell, and Bad Education’s Williams – who’s teamed up with Nikita Kuzmin – has, you guessed it, been fielding more criticisms about his previous dancing experience.

But who will be crowned the winner of this year’s show? We’ll just have to wait a teeny bit longer to find out.

Follow our live updates on the final below...