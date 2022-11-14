Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katya Jones has shared a touching tribute to Tony Adams after he quit Strictly Come Dancing.

The retired footballer became the seventh contestant to leave the BBC series after sustaining an injury during Saturday night’s episode (12 November).

Adams was set to perform again in the dance-off against TV presenter Tyler West, but decided to “withdraw from the competition”, meaning West automatically went through to the next round.

The former England and Arsenal pro was considered this year’s “joke” contestant, but has been praised by his dance partner for signing up to the show to spread awareness of mental health.

Jones wrote on Twitter on Sunday (13 November): “Oh @TonyAdams! You came into this show to deliver an important message. By throwing yourself into this wild experience, totally surrendering to it, by showing up every single day and doing your absolute best – you connected and resonated with so many people at homes.

“You inspired them, you entertained them, you gave them hope and without a doubt saved lives. You can walk away and proudly say that your mission is complete!”

Jones continued: “I don’t think you were prepared for what it will turn into for yourself. Seeing you challenge yourself day in, day out, overcome fears, open up, evolve and grow as a human has been beautiful to witness. To see you learn, become a dancer & enjoy it (eventually) made me very happy.”

She described “guiding” him through the series as “an honour”.

“I’ll miss our banter, our jamming sessions, silliness, countless tea & biscuit breaks, conversations that always went too deep too early, & even your moaning and burping,” she wrote, adding: “Just as the nation thought Tony Adams couldn’t get any greater, you did All THIS ! You’ve outdone yourself showing what a true legend u r! You showed that everyone deserves a chance, deserves to love and be loved.”

Katya Jones praises Tony Adams after he quits ‘Strictly’ (Twitter)

Jones thanked Adams, and said she “will treasure this experience forever”.

Speaking about his departure the results show, Adams said: “It’s been emotional guys, I cried for the first month. I came in here with one message, if you’ve got an issue with mental health then please don’t suffer in silence and reach out for help. Little did I know that I was going to learn a lot about myself in the process. I thought this ‘journey’ rubbish was nonsense, but my god the rollercoaster of emotion.”

He called Jones “an exceptional human”.

The remaining eight couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns to the Blackpool Tower on Saturday 19 November at 7.45pm.