If you’re an eagle-eyed Strictly Come Dancing fan, then you may have noticed that this year’s Halloween Week was without one major tradition.

Every year when the show gets a spooky makeover, the judges’ circular paddles are swapped out for ghost-shaped paddles instead – but this year it didn’t happen.

“Where are the special Halloween ghost paddles, Strictly?” asked one disappointed fan on X/Twitter during Saturday night’s show, as another chimed, “Where are the ghost-shaped scoring paddles?!”

While the mysterious whereabouts of the ghost paddles remain unknown at the time of writing, other elements of the show still felt familiar as the contestants delivered on all of the Halloween Week Strictly classics, including tributes to The Addams Family, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Frankenstein.

The judges also delivered on the costume front. Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke shocked viewers when they arrived onstage looking unrecognisable – and frightening – as the Grady sisters from Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

open image in gallery Ghost-shaped paddles have long been a Halloween tradition on the show ( BBC )

The pair walked onto the dancefloor hand-in-hand wearing identical brunette wigs, matching blue dresses and black dolly shoes. Fans were left shocked by the judges’ choice of costume, since the pair creepily stayed in character throughout the show’s opening segment.

They kept the joke going as Revel Horwood referred to his fellow judge as his “sister” throughout the show, while Du Beke remarked that he had never looked so good.

open image in gallery Craig and Anton in their Shining costumes ( BBC/Guy Levy )

“Craig and Anton as the twins from The Shining have just made my year!” wrote one fan online.

Meanwhile, professional dancer Carlos Gu stole the show when he dressed up as host Claudia Winkleman, sporting the presenter’s signature hairdo and all-black outfit, consisting of a dramatic black blazer and matching lace skirt.

In the ‘Clauditorium’ – the dedicated interview area where Winkleman speaks to the couples after their routines – Gu stood beside the presenter as he imitated her facial expressions and mannerisms.

Strictly fans agreed online that it was one of the best Halloween costume ideas of the series.

“How do I vote for Carlos and Claudia?” said one viewer on X/Twitter, as another added: “Carlos dressed as Claudia. He has won Halloween 2024”