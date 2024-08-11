Support truly

Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima has spoken out for the first time since Zara McDermott’s “false” allegations against him, which he says have “ruined” his life.

The Italian dancer was dropped from Strictly Come Dancing last month after an investigation into the show was launched due to Amanda Abbigton’s complaints about Giovanni Pernice.

Di Prima was swiftly axed from the series after it was alleged that footage showed him kicking McDermott in the rehearsal room during last year’s series. The footage has not been made public, and the circumstances surrounding it are unknown.

He has now said the claims are “vile” and “false”, and said that he does not know where they stemmed from.

“You can’t imagine how many times my mind has been going back and forward trying to think of something that happened all those months ago that I can’t figure out,” he said in his first full interview since the scandal.

He told MailOnline: “The only thing I can think of is the time I kicked the floor in frustration. We’d practised hour after hour to perfect a routine with lifts. It wasn’t easy but that’s the pressure of the show. I was in pain from lifting her so many times but wanted to get it right. I thought I could save her [from elimination].

“I wasn’t meaning to kick her. I’d never, never do that. My foot brushed her after I kicked the floor. Afterwards I hugged her and said I was sorry. There was no problem. We carried on.”

He added: “I’m not a monster. I’m not an abusive man.”

Di Prima, who said he has had “ugly thoughts” since being dropped from the series, revealed he was even more blindsided by the development due to his friendship with McDermott since the show ended.

The outlet states that McDermott – in a group chat with Di Prima and his wife, Giada – sent a video of a cat on 9 July. It was 20 minutes after the last message in the exchange that Di Prima learnt he was being let go by Strictly producers.

open image in gallery ‘Strictly’ stars Graziano Di Prima and Zara McDermott ( BBC )

“These vile, false allegations ruined my life in a matter of minutes – professionally, financially, psychologically and reputationally,” he said.

McDermott said in a statement shortly after that she “wrestled with the fear of opening up” and admitted she had been afraid of “public backlash” and “victim-shaming”.

She wrote: “So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamed of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

“However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents, which are incredibly distressing to watch.

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears,” she said.

open image in gallery Graziano Di Prima hits out at Zara McDermott’s ‘false’ and ‘vile’ accusations ( MailOnline )

The Independent has contacted McDermott for comment.

