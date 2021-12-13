Craig Revel Horwood has expressed frustration with the voting format in this week’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The latest celebrity to be voted off the BBC show was revealed in Sunday night’s results show (12 December).

It was CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu who were eliminated from the competition, but the judges found the decision even harder considering there was just one week to go until the final.

Revel Horwood in particular took a long time to make his choice, prefacing his decision by calling it “one of the most amazing dance offs I’ve ever witnessed”.

After host Tess Daly asked him to name the celebrity he wanted to save, he said: “Well, Tess, in all the years that I’ve actually been doing the show – May 2004, along with your gorgeous self, my darling – I really do not want to be making this decision tonight.”

He added: “Both couples [are] equal, both couples deserve to go through, and I just want to put both couples through and I know I’m not allowed to do that, so I’ve got to choose.”

Rhys Stephenson was voted off ‘Strictly’ one week before the finale (BBC iPlayer)

Although acknowledging “there’s nothing in it”, he put former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and his professional partner Johannes Radebe through to the final.

Speaking at the end of the episode, a visibly emotional Stephenson said: “It’s good to cry, it’s good to feel.

Whaite joins presenter AJ Odudu and EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis in the final, which will be broadcast this Saturday (18 December) on BBC One.