Strictly: Craig Revel Horwood calls out voting format in latest results show

‘I really do not want to be making this decision,’ he said

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 13 December 2021 08:54
Comments
Strictly viewers upset as John Whaite marked low for Johannes' mistake during lift

Craig Revel Horwood has expressed frustration with the voting format in this week’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The latest celebrity to be voted off the BBC show was revealed in Sunday night’s results show (12 December).

It was CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu who were eliminated from the competition, but the judges found the decision even harder considering there was just one week to go until the final.

Revel Horwood in particular took a long time to make his choice, prefacing his decision by calling it “one of the most amazing dance offs I’ve ever witnessed”.

After host Tess Daly asked him to name the celebrity he wanted to save, he said: “Well, Tess, in all the years that I’ve actually been doing the show – May 2004, along with your gorgeous self, my darling – I really do not want to be making this decision tonight.”

Recommended

He added: “Both couples [are] equal, both couples deserve to go through, and I just want to put both couples through and I know I’m not allowed to do that, so I’ve got to choose.”

Rhys Stephenson was voted off ‘Strictly’ one week before the finale

(BBC iPlayer)

Although acknowledging “there’s nothing in it”, he put former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and his professional partner Johannes Radebe through to the final.

Speaking at the end of the episode, a visibly emotional Stephenson said: “It’s good to cry, it’s good to feel.

Whaite joins presenter AJ Odudu and EastEnders actor Rose Ayling-Ellis in the final, which will be broadcast this Saturday (18 December) on BBC One.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in