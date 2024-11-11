Strictly pro sets record straight on feud with co-star

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strictly Come Dancing pro Carlos Gu has set the record straight following a rumoured feud with his co-star and childhood friend Nancy Xu.

The pair grew up in China together as children, and have been close friends ever since. However, suspicions arose when the two unfollowed each other on Instagram, prompting speculation of a spat.

Xu, 33, is currently dancing with singer and Coronation Street actor Shayne Ward, in the show’s 20th season. She secured her first ever celebrity dance partner, CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson, in 2021, making it all the way to a tense semi-final.

Meanwhile, Gu, 31, made it to the final with singer and BBC presenter Molly Rainford in 2022, before missing out on the quarter-finals with presenter Angela Scranton in 2023.

“We’re fine,” Gu told The Daily Mail. “We’ve been friends since childhood, and friends argue, we’re too close and are like brother and sister to completely fall out.”

Sources told The Mail that the argument had been triggered by Gu not being assigned a celebrity partner for this year’s series.

The show has faced criticism for its “gender imbalance”, after nine men and six women were recruited, leaving some fan-favourite professionals, including Kai Widdrington, out of the running for its 20th anniversary edition.

Strictly professionals grew up together in China ( Getty )

The BBC defended its lineup, saying at the time: “There are many factors that influence the casting process to ensure we have a good mix of celebrities from a broad range of backgrounds.

“There is no hard and fast rule regarding the gender split on the show and it’s never been about ticking boxes.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

It comes in a year where the show has been beleaguered by disputes and controversy, amid the outcome of a long-awaited investigation into Giovanni Pernice’s treatment of Sherlock star Amanda Abbington.

The corporation introduced new procedures as a result, including chaperones for each star.

“The BBC is today announcing additional steps to strengthen welfare and support on Strictly Come Dancing,” the broadcaster said in a statement in July.

“Concerns that have arisen in recent months have been fundamentally about training and rehearsals. We have taken the decision to introduce the following additional practical steps,” it continued.

“Going forward, we will: have a production team member present during training room rehearsals at all times; increase existing support with the addition of two new roles on the show dedicated to welfare support – a Celebrity Welfare Producer and a Professional Dancer Welfare Producer; and deliver further training for the production team and crew.”