‘I’m so sorry to have let you down’: Strictly’s Molly Rainford apologises to Carlos Gu after facing dance off

‘I definitely have a lot of work to do,’ actor wrote

Isobel Lewis
Monday 24 October 2022 11:15
Comments
CBBC's Molly Rainford dances to Grange Hill theme song on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing star Molly Rainford has apologised to her professional partner Carlos Gu for “letting him down” after they ended up in the dance-off.

During Saturday (22 October) night’s show, the pair performed a Couple’s Choice routine to the Grange Hill theme tune as part of the night celebrating the BBC’s centenary.

However, the routine was criticised by the judges, with viewers suggesting that Rainford and Gu had been “stitched up” by the “slow” musical choice which appeared hard to dance to.

The pair, who have previously topped the Strictly leaderboard, scored 30 points and found themselves in the bottom half of the contestants.

Rainford and Gu were at risk of leaving the show after ending up in the dance-off during Sunday (23 October) night’s results show against comedian Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer.

The judges all voted to save Rainford, with Anton du Beke saying it was “terrible” to see both pairs in the bottom half of the leaderboard.

After the dance-off aired on Sunday, Rainford shared a clip from the routine to Instagram thanking fans for their support and apologising to Gu.

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am to still be here,” she wrote. “That was not a good feeling but I think the comments were fair and I definitely have a lot of work to do.

“I’m so sorry to have let you down @gkx_carlos You are the most amazing partner and you have really been my rock this weekend. I promise to come back fighting next week, I’m having the time of my life and I’m not ready for it to be over just yet.”

Gu reassured Rainford she hadn’t disappointed him

(Carlos Gu/Instagram)

However, Gu replied that Rainford had nothing to be sorry for, commenting: “Babe, you have not let me down at all!!! I’m please [sic] about our dancing last Saturday. Let’s keep working and mostly have fun. Love you.”

Fellow Strictly contestant Fleur East also offered Rainford support, writing: “You didn’t let anyone down Molly! You are a shining star and smashing it every week. Love you lots. So proud of you sis xxx.”

Ellie Simmonds also commented: “You didn’t let anyone down Mol! You are amazing.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 29 October at 6.50pm on BBC One.

