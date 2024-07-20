Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova has shut down speculation that she has made a complaint about the BBC show.

The competition has been beset by scandal over the past week, after professional dancer Graziano Di Prima was axed from the show’s line-up, following reports that he had allegedly mistreated celebrity dance partner Zara McDermott during the 2023 season.

Di Prima said that he “deeply regret[s] the events that led to [his] departure from Strictly” and later admitted that he had “kicked” the former Love Island star during a rehearsal.

The incident came a few weeks after it was revealed that fellow pro Giovanni Pernice would not be taking part in the upcoming series, following speculation over his teaching methods. Pernice says he has “always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour” and has described allegations against him as “simply false”.

Earlier this week, a MailOnline report claimed that Bychkova, 34, had contacted the BBC to discuss her concerns about the show.

However, the dancer, who joined Strictly in 2017 and has been paired with stars including news presenter Dan Walker, footballer David James and Blue singer Lee Ryan, denied the rumours in a social media post shared on Friday (19 July).

“There have been lots of Strictly rumours around in the last few days and I just wanted you to know that I have not complained about the programme,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo showing her and a young family member dancing outside.

“I am looking forward to the new series and can’t wait for it to start,” she continued, adding that she was “enjoying a wonderful weekend with [her] family”.

In the wake of Di Prima’s sacking, the BBC stressed that they have “established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Concerns: Di Prima admitted to kicking dance partner Zara McDermott, left, during a rehearsal ( BBC )

It has since been revealed that contestants in the 2024 season, which marks Strictly’s 20th anniversary, will be accompanied by chaperones during rehearsals.

The BBC confirmed that a production team member will be present during training room rehearsals “at all times”, and that they will be hiring a “celebrity welfare producer” and a “dance welfare producer” to increase support on the show.