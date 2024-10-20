Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Strictly Come Dancing viewers have been left stunned as an early favourite to win the 2024 series ended up in the bottom two.

Following an episode that left viewers in tears with comedian Chris McCausland’s emotional dance, which ended with a “sweet” interaction with his professional partner Dianne Buswell, the results show threw a curveball into the mix.

In the episode, which aired on Sunday (20 October), it was revealed that former Arsenal footballer Paul Merson, who was ultimately sent home, was in the dance off alongside JB Gill.

The JLS singer has been one of the early favourites to win the show, receiving high scores for his performances alongside professional partner Amy Dowden, who has returned to the BBC series for the first time since recovering from treatment for stage three breast cancer.

All judges voted to send Gill through to the next round, but noted that his performances was not up to scratch. Despite this, his placement has come as a surprise to viewers who were convinced he would sail through the competition.

“JB and AMY?!?! In the bottom two? What’s going on?” one fan asked, with another chiming in on X/Twitter: “JB AND AMY! WHAT? Wow, shocked at that. I thought he was great last night.”

Others highlighted the shock on dancer Nikita Kuzmin’s face when he discovered Gill was doing the dance off, with one stating: “Nikita’s reaction was so me, what do you mean Amy and JB are in the dance off?!”

Gill topped the leaderboard in week one, was in third place in week two, fourth in week three and fifth in week four.

The only other remaining contestant, alongside Gill, to have competed in the dance off so far is Shayne Ward.

JB Gill and Amy Dowden on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

Merson, speaking about his time on the show,said of his elimination: “It’s been really good. For anybody I talk to, I would say you’ve got to go on this show. It’s amazing.

“There’s a Tottenham fan over there called Lincoln and even he’s nice! It’s been amazing – honestly amazing. I loved every minute of it.”

He called his professional partner Karen Hauer a “great teacher”, adding: “She’s been amazing and I couldn’t wish for a better coach. I’ve loved every minute of it.

“I can dance now. I’ve won because I can dance – I couldn’t dance before and I can half dance now. It’s a bonus.”

Hauer praised Merson, telling host Tess Daly: “You’ve been a joy. I’ve never giggled this much. My abs are really tight now. I am so proud of you. Every week you have showed up, you have improved.

“You’re what Strictly is about and I want to thank you for bringing such joy and just showing everyone that it is possible with a little bit of work and lots of giggles.”

The remaining 11 couples will next perform during Strictly’s Halloween episode on Saturday (26 October).