Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The fourth celebrity has been sent home from Strictly Come Dancing after a surprising dance off.

This year’s series has so far sent home an unexpected contestant in a result that was branded “messed up” and two more, including singer Toyah Wilcox, that left viewers feeling relieved.

The latest star to be eliminated is former Arsenal footballer Paul Merson, who ended up in a dance-off with a shock competitor: JLS singer JB Gill.

Merson was initially considered a “joke” contestant after his first few dances, but sailed through week three of the competition after delivering a better performance than expected.

However, following an episode that saw several standout dances and an unexpected contestant top the leaderboard, the sportsman’s luck ran out in Sunday’s results show (20 October), with all four judges opting to send him home after both celebrities performed their routines again.

However, the judges did note that Gill delivered his weakest performance yet.

Speaking about his time on the show, Merson, who danced a Samba to Rose Royce song “Car Wash”, said: “It’s been really good. For anybody I talk to, I would say you’ve got to go on this show. It’s amazing.

“There’s a Tottenham fan over there called Lincoln and even he’s nice! It’s been amazing – honestly amazing. I loved every minute of it.”

He called his professional partner Karen Hauer a “great teacher”, adding: “She’s been amazing and I couldn’t wish for a better coach. I’ve loved every minute of it.

“I can dance now. I’ve won because I can dance – I couldn’t dance before and I can half dance now. It’s a bonus.”

Paul Merson has been eliminated from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

Hauer praised Merson, telling host Tess Daly: “You’ve been a joy. I’ve never giggled this much. My abs are really tight now. I am so proud of you. Every week you have showed up, you have improved.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“You’re what Strictly is about and I want to thank you for bringing such joy and just showing everyone that it is possible with a little bit of work and lots of giggles.”

While Merson was eliminated, Gill’s presence in the bottom two is considered a surprise considering he and his dance partner Amy Dowden were considered early favourites to win the series.

The only other remaining contestant, alongside Gill, to have competed in the dance off so far is Shayne Ward.

The remaining 11 couples will next perform during Strictly’s Halloween episode on Saturday (26 October).