Strictly Come Dancing LIVE: Chris McCausland sparks tears as Jamie and Montell top leaderboard
All the updates from week five of the BBC dancing competition
Strictly Come Dancing is back to BBC One this evening for week five of the competition amid a rollercoaster few days on and off the screen for the show, with Nick Knowles being the latest star to say goodbye.
Liverpudlian Chris McCausland has delivered the most emotional moment of the night with a Waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone” that left head judge Shirley Ballas in tears.
And while last Saturday saw former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri awarded the first 10s of the series so far, having impressed the judges with her Coachella themed Charleston, it’s finally someone else’s turn to top the leaderboard.
The honour is being shared by Jamie Borthwick, for his Pasodoble, and Montell Douglas, who performed a Couple’s Choice. Both stars landed three 10s and a 9, giving them each a total of 39.
Last week’s episode was not without controversy. Towards the end of the show, the celebrities and their professional partners gathered in the “Clauditorium” – the upstairs area where host Claudia Winkleman chats to the contestants in between performances – before the voting lines opened, just as they do every week.
This time, though, dancer Katya Jones was captured on camera as she appeared to move opera singer Wynne Evans’s hand off her midriff and onto her hip. Earlier in the programme, she seemed to reject a high five from her partner. Seeing these two incidents in quick succession moved viewers to start speculating about whether Jones was feeling uneasy. Social media was soon awash with comments from Strictly fans: “Something is off,” one Twitter/X viewer claimed, while others described the interaction as “uncomfortable”.
The pair quickly moved to shut down the rumour mill, sharing an Instagram video in which they said they were “just messing around”. In his post, Evans wrote the high fives were a “running joke” between them. Jones, a Strictly veteran of eight years, later doubled down with another video on Sunday, describing the row as “quite absurd” and asking fans to focus their attention on Evans’s “amazing” progress in the competition.
There is no theme for this weeks show so an eclectic mix of songs and performances with the tunes already being announced by the BBC.
This week’s leaderboard
Tasha delivered a brilliant performance but she’s been knocked off the top spot.
Here’s this week’s final standings:
Strictly leaderboard scores from week five of the dance competition
Recapping how the judges marked the ‘Strictly’ couples in week five
Montell’s scores are in...
She ‘s officially the third of this year’s celebs to land 10s.
Montell received three — do I really need to tell you who gave her a 9? — and she’s joint top of the leaderboard with Jamie, on 34. What a way to close the show, indeed.
Montell has entered the chat
Erm, wow! The Gladiators star has delivered solid performances so far this series, but that the ‘wow’ moment she’s needed.
A beautiful homage to her Carribbean roots and Johannes’ life in South Africa, their routine had it all — including a costume change.
“Every week, we’ve been like, ‘she’s getting there, she’s getting there’... tonight you let it explode,” said Motsi.
Could Jamie be about to lose the top spot on the leaderboard?
Montell’s closing the show
Oh, I do love a Couple’s Choice. The emotional stories behind them often make the routines extra special, as with Punam’s history-making Bollywood routine earlier this series.
Montell is paying tribute to her Caribbean roots and from what I’ve glimpsed of their outfits so far, both her and Johannes look amazing.
I think this will be another brilliant routine.
Wynne’s scores are in...
He’s had a great night. Going along the panel, he’s received a 7, a 9, another 9 and an 8, for a total of 33.
No mention of the drama so far...
Wynne and Katya are up now. Their VT included no mention of the drama that plagued them after last week’s episode — which I had thought they might mention, if only because Wynne seemed very emotional about it all when he apologised.
Their Quickstep was solid though! And they genuinely do appear get on very well, laughing through the critiques and joking with the judges.
Shayne’s scores are in...
It’s a 7 from Craig, and 8s from the rest of the panel, including Shirley who was so over-excited she lifted up the paddle before her cue. Whoops!
Shayne has a total of 31 and will hopefully pick up enough votes to avoid dancing off again.
Shayne bounces back
Now, that is how to make a return after being in the dance-off.
It seemed a little unfair when the former Corrie actor was left fighting for his place in the competition last week and it’s clear the lack of votes from viewers got to him too. But what a way to bounce back.
His and Nancy’s American Smooth was beautiful and packed with graceful, well-executed lifts.
Sarah’s scores are in...
Four 8s give Sarah and Vito a solid 32. Very well done!
Sarah and Vito’s Samba
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again... the Strictly hair and makeup department knows a good wig when they see it.
In other news, Sarah’s Samba was a solid effort! And she seemed to relax into it as the dance went on.
