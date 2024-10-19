✕ Close Strictly singer Tommy Blaize shares preview of week 5 song

Strictly Come Dancing is back to BBC One this evening for week five of the competition amid a rollercoaster few days on and off the screen for the show, with Nick Knowles being the latest star to say goodbye.

Liverpudlian Chris McCausland has delivered the most emotional moment of the night with a Waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone” that left head judge Shirley Ballas in tears.

And while last Saturday saw former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri awarded the first 10s of the series so far, having impressed the judges with her Coachella themed Charleston, it’s finally someone else’s turn to top the leaderboard.

The honour is being shared by Jamie Borthwick, for his Pasodoble, and Montell Douglas, who performed a Couple’s Choice. Both stars landed three 10s and a 9, giving them each a total of 39.

Last week’s episode was not without controversy. Towards the end of the show, the celebrities and their professional partners gathered in the “Clauditorium” – the upstairs area where host Claudia Winkleman chats to the contestants in between performances – before the voting lines opened, just as they do every week.

This time, though, dancer Katya Jones was captured on camera as she appeared to move opera singer Wynne Evans’s hand off her midriff and onto her hip. Earlier in the programme, she seemed to reject a high five from her partner. Seeing these two incidents in quick succession moved viewers to start speculating about whether Jones was feeling uneasy. Social media was soon awash with comments from Strictly fans: “Something is off,” one Twitter/X viewer claimed, while others described the interaction as “uncomfortable”.

The pair quickly moved to shut down the rumour mill, sharing an Instagram video in which they said they were “just messing around”. In his post, Evans wrote the high fives were a “running joke” between them. Jones, a Strictly veteran of eight years, later doubled down with another video on Sunday, describing the row as “quite absurd” and asking fans to focus their attention on Evans’s “amazing” progress in the competition.

There is no theme for this weeks show so an eclectic mix of songs and performances with the tunes already being announced by the BBC.