Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has weighed in on the scandal currently engulfing the popular BBC reality series.

In recent days, Strictly has been rocked by claims of behind-the-scenes mistreatment of contestants. Professional dancer Graziano Di Prima was fired from the show following allegations that he had mistreated celebrity dance partner Zara McDermott during last year’s competition. It had previously been revealed that pro dancer Giovanni Pernice would not feature in the upcoming series, amid speculation over his teaching methods.

Horwood, who serves as a judge on Strictly alongside Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton du Beke, addressed the scandal during an appearance on BBC Radio Wales.

“It’s a shock and news to me,” he said, claiming that he had heard about the allegations “through the press”.

“The judges are never present at any of the teaching and we literally come in on a Saturday and judge what we see before us,” he added. "We’re kept very, very separate to the rest of the company, so for us it’s complete news.”

Horwood, 59, added that he would “wait and see” what the BBC’s ongoing investigations discern before weighing in.

Earlier this week, the Beeb announced that contestants will now be accompanied by a member of the show’s production staff during rehearsals, and that the series will also bring in two new dedicated welfare producers.

open image in gallery Strictly stars Pernice and Di Prima ( BBC )

“When I was in [a production of the stage musical] Annie, we had chaperones everywhere because of the kids and laws and all of that stuff,” he continued. “I’ve noticed in the theatre world, we have chaperones and people we can speak to if you’re having a down day.

“So, we have psychologists on the shows now and all of that. I think it’s just a normal progression of what is happening in life.”

Following his exit, Di Prima said that he “deeply regret[s] the events that led to [his] departure from Strictly”, subsequently admitting that he had “kicked” former Love Island star McDermott during a rehearsal.

A spokesperson for Di Prima told BBC News: “There is never a time when kicking, or any sense of that is right. And he knows that.”

Pernice, meanwhile, has “always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour” and has described the allegations made against him as being “simply false”.