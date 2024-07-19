Ex-Strictly pro speaks out on ‘disturbing’ Graziano Di Prima allegation

Support truly

Ex-Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff has commented on the ongoing scandal surrounding Strictly Come Dancing and the controversial training methods used by its professional dancers.

Rihanoff, 46, appeared on the BBC show for eight years, alongside her late dance partner Robin Windsor, and shared her thoughts on the alleged incidents in a new interview with Lorraine Kelly on Wednesday (17 July).

The comment comes as a third star has been named as a “person of interest” amid an investigation into the BBC show’s off-screen rehearsals.

Zara McDermott was the latest star to break her silence after Graziano Di Prima was axed following accusations of unspecified claims of “gross misconduct” which left her “reduced to tears”

“It’s never OK,” Rihannof said on Lorraine. “It’s very sad. From my point of view, if you have cameras there, you do have a member of staff always there.”

“My years on Strictly, we’ve always had a production crew filming every second of rehearsals.”

Rihanoff appeared on the show between 2008 and 2015, before a stint on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

On Tuesday (16 July) the BBC announced new safety precautions to safeguard contestants, including chaperones during rehearsals.

open image in gallery Rihanoff is the latest to comment on the scandal ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“Going forward, we will: have a production team member present during training room rehearsals at all times; increase existing support with the addition of two new roles on the show dedicated to welfare support – a Celebrity Welfare Producer and a Professional Dancer Welfare Producer; and deliver further training for the production team and crew,” the corporation said in a statement.

The investigation was launched after Sherlock star Amanda Abbington raised concerns with the alleged behaviour of her professional partner Giovanni Pernice, which led to the pro departing the series earlier this year. Abbington said her time on the show was “tough” and “horrible”.

McDermott, the documentary presenter who shot to fame on Love Island, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (16 July): “So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamed of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

open image in gallery McDermott was reportedly ‘reduced to tears’ ( Graziano Di Prima )

“However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents, which are incredibly distressing to watch.”