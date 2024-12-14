Vito Coppola suffers awkward wardrobe malfunction during Strictly Come Dancing final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction when his trousers came undone mid-routine during Saturday night’s final (14 December).

Coppola and his partner, the Miranda star Sarah Hadland, are among those vying for the glitterball trophy in tonight’s final as they compete against Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell, Tasha Ghouri and her partner Aljaž Škorjanec and JB Gill and his pro partner Lauren Oakley.

The pair were performing an American Smooth to “Proud” by Heather Small when Coppola’s trousers came loose, and he had to use his free hand to hold them up for the duration of the routine.

Follow along with our live coverage of the Strictly Come Dancing final here.

When the dance finished, Coppola and Hadland broke into laughter as host Tess Daly acknowledged that the professional dancer had experienced a “wardrobe issue”.

As the pair approached the judges, Daly asked: “Are you OK Vito?” adding: “Can you go on with maintaining your decency?”

Hadland then used a piece of fabric from her dress to cover Coppola’s crotch, as he held up his trousers with both hands.

“That aside, that dance was absolutely magical,” said Daly, while judge Shirley Ballas assured them that there might have been a malfunction with the clothing, but not with the routine.

open image in gallery Vito Coppola has a wardrobe malfunction on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

“That was absolutely superb,” she concluded.

So far on tonight’s final, all four celebrity contestants dazzled judges while professional dancer Amy Dowden delighted viewers when she made a surprise cameo in a group routine after previously pulling out of the competition.

open image in gallery Sarah Hadland broke into laughter as she noticed Coppola’s trouser malfunction ( BBC )

Finalist JB Gill was formerly partnered with Dowden until she was forced to pull out of the competition after sustaining a stress fracture in her shin. She was advised by doctors to take several weeks off to recover, and therefore she was replaced by pro Oakley.

While Dowden could no longer compete in the competition, she popped up in the opening routine for the final as she smiled and winked at the camera.

“So amazing seeing Amy back on the dancefloor,” said one fan on X/Twitter, as another added: “We’ve missed her.”