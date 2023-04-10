Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’ve finished watching the latest episode of Succession, chances are you’re in a state of shock.

The third episode of the fourth and final season aired on Sunday (9 April), and was one of the biggest episodes of the HBO series to date.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Not 10 minutes into the episode, it was revealed that Logan Roy (Brian Cox) had keeled over and died while flying to meet Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) in Sweden.

The Roy kids discovered the news – while at Connor’s wedding – over the phone to Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), who was with Logan and watched on as the media tycoon received chest compressions on his private jet.

The remainder of the episode dealt with the immediate fallout of Logan’s death, both on the plane and off.

Reflecting on the fatal episode, Cox has revealed that he wasn’t present during the filming of the scenes set on the jet.

When asked what it was like shooting Logan’s death scene on the floor of the plane, he told Deadline: “I was never there. I wasn’t there at all.”

The actor said this is what the producers “decided”, adding: “They didn’t want to do that. I mean, they had this idea, you know, I think it’s a phone and an ear. I think that’s all you see, isn’t it?”

Cox revealed that the final scene he personally shot was the episode’s cold open, which showed Logan boarding the plane.

Speaking about discovering the news, he said creator Jesse Armstrong told him before the third season began filming.

Brian Cox's final scene in ‘Succession’ (HBO)

“Well, he was very good about that, Jesse, because he told me right before the season started, this was going to happen. And I knew that I was going to be going,” he said.

“I’m very proud of myself, that I managed to keep this secret. You know, I thought, wow, Brian, for the first time ever, you’ve actually kept a secret. It’s such a big secret.”

The episode has been widely praised by viewers, with many branding it “historic” and agreeing it was one of the show’s greatest episodes to date.

Succession is available to stream on NOW and Sky Atlantic every Monday, and continues in the US on HBO on Sundays.

Find The Independent’s recap of the episode here.