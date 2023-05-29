Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Snook bid an emotional farewell to her Succession family in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

The series finale of HBO’s Machiavellian drama has finally aired, and as much as fans are devastated to have to say goodbye to Succession Sundays, the cast is just as heartbroken.

On Monday (29 May), Snook, who plays the youngest member of the Roy family, Shiv, posted a photo of her and her new baby sitting in front of the TV, ready to watch the dramatic ending to the superlative satire.

“It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with… it breaks my heart that it is all over,” she wrote in the caption.

“But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all… so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top.”

Snook expressed her gratitude for “everyone’s hard work season after season”, saying: “We all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department.

“The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all.”

She praised the “people of this show” as being a “talented bunch” who she’s “proud to have worked alongside”.

“It’s the people I will miss most of all,” she added.

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Following the series finale, in the episode’s post-credit feature, “Controlling the Narrative”, creator Jesse Armstrong explained why he knew that the show’s “eventual successor” was the “right ending for quite a while now”.

Read The Independent’s recap of the Succession season finale here, along with an in-depth explanation of the ending scenes here.