Succession’s Sarah Snook welcomes her first child with husband Dave Lawson

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Succession star Sarah Snook has given birth to her first child with husband Dave Lawson.

The 35-year-old star shared the news on Instagram on Monday (29 May) by posting a picture of herself watching the Succession series finale with her child.

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life,” she wrote in the caption. “And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.”

The Independent has contacted Snook’s representatives for comment.

In the social media post, Snook also shared what the HBO show has meant to her.

“The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with... it breaks my heart that it is all over,” she wrote. “But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all... so that makes me grateful.

“To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top. I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone’s hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department.

“The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all.”

Snook revealed the news of her pregnancy as she attended the HBO premiere for the fourth and final season of Succession in March.

“[I] brought someone I have not met, but am intimate with,” she told Extra at the time.

Asked if she had learned anything about being a parent from Succession, she said: “What not to do.”