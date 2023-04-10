Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Succession viewers are reeling over the HBO show’s latest episode.

The third episode of the fourth and final season aired on Sunday (9 April) – and it’s changed the face of the series.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Not 10 minutes into the episode, it was revealed that Logan Roy (Brian Cox) had keeled over and died while on his private jet.

The Roy kids discovered the news – while at Connor’s wedding – over the phone to Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), who was with Logan and watched on as the media tycoon received chest compressions.

The remainder of the episode dealt with the immediate fallout of Logan’s death, both on the plane and off.

Now, fans are highlighting that this plot twist was hinted at in the poster for the fourth season.

The poster shows Logan stood in front of his relatives, including his children, his son-in-law Tom and nephew Greg (Nicholas Braun).

But in the top right-hand side of the poster, a plane can be seen reflected in front of a building, which led many to theorise that a plane would play a crucial part in the final season.

Unbeknownst to them, it was a nod to the fact that this is where Logan would meet his maker.

The ‘Succession’ season four poster hinted at Logan’s fate (HBO)

Reflecting on the fatal episode, Cox revealed a surprising detail about how the episode played a trick on viewers.

The episode has been widely praised by viewers, with many branding it “historic” and agreeing it was one of the show’s greatest episodes to date.

Succession is available to stream on NOW and Sky Atlantic every Monday, and continues in the US on HBO on Sundays.

Find The Independent’s recap of the episode here.