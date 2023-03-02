Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s a war of alliances in Succession season four.

The critically acclaimed series follows the backstabbing Roy family as they scheme their way to the top of the family’s global media empire.

Ahead of the comedy-drama’s final series premiere on 26 March, HBO released the official trailer, which teases rising tensions between Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) and their father Logan (Brian Cox).

After Logan ruthlessly cut off his children from the family’s global media empire at the end of season three, season four picks up right where things left off.

The trailer opens with Logan listing off his recent victories to his personal assistant. “I’ve got plenty on my plate,” he gloats.

It then cuts to the children scheming up a plan.

“We were cut out behind our backs,” Kendall tells his two siblings, before proposing partnerships with Logan’s enemies: Stewy Hosseini (Arian Moayed), Sandi Furness (Hope David) and Nan Pierce (Cherry Jones).

“Excited to get into this knife fight?” Shiv asks.

“Let’s blow it up,” Kendall responds.

Meanwhile, eldest son Connor (Alan Ruck) updates Greg on his struggling new political career. And Shiv and husband Tom (Matthew MacFayden), who joined forces with Logan in a shocking season three twist, are shown throwing hurtful words.

Succession season four premieres on 26 March on HBO Max in the US and on 27 March on Sky Atlantic in the UK.