Succession season 4 release date announced in new teaser for HBO series

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A return date for Succession has been announced alongside the release of a new teaser.

The HBO series, following the backstabbing Roy family as they scheme their way to the top of the family’s global media empire, has become one of the most acclaimed shows in recent years.

Excitingly, the fourth season will return to HBO and Sky in March.

A brand new teaser for the show picks up where season three left off – with the Roy children uniting against their father Logan (Brian Cox) and Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), who is now Logan’s acolyte.

The trailer also reveals that Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) will marry Willa (Justine Lupe) in the forthcoming episodes.

Succession was renewed for a fourth season in 2021.

Season one and two premiered on HBO in June 2018 and August 2019, respectively.

Due to Covid-19, season theee was broadcast much later – in October 2021.

Also starring in the show are Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, who play Roy children Kendall, Shiv and Roman, respectively. Meanwhile, Nicholas Braun plays the hapless Cousin Greg.

Succession will return to HBO on Sunday 26 March, and will air exclusively in the UK on Sky and NOW the following day (27 March).

One of the show’s writers, Lucy Prebble, shared the trailer on her Twitter page, writing: “You need to spend more time with your family.”

The show, which has won 13 Emmys, was created by Peep Show’s Jesse Armstrong.

The Independent awarded the season three finale five-stars, calling it a “jaw-dropping” conclusion.