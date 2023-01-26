Adam Scott addresses ‘horrifying’ Boy Meets World experience with co-star involved

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adam Scott had a “horrifying” experience while filming Boy Meets World in 1995 – and finally addressed it with the actor involved.

The Severance star appeared in the teen series as Griff, making his debut in season two. Scott was present on set the day filming wrapped on the season, which turned into a day Scott has remembered negatively for almost 29 years.

Appearing on Pod Meets World, hosted by actors Rider Strong (Shawn), Danielle Fishel (Topanga) and Will Frieldle (Eric), Scott said: “I get to finally ask Rider about this thing – this has literally been tugging at me for 29 years.”

He explained: “It was the season finale of season two. There was a scene going on that was the last scene that would be shot for the season. I was on the side watching.

“We were all gathering around knowing the last scene was about to finish, and the scene ends. I have no sense of accomplishment here, but I can tell something’s about to happen.”

Scott said everyone “just erupted” and began “cheering”, and he watched on as Blake Clark, who played Chet, and Ethan Suplee, who played Frankie , high-fived and hugged, following which they came up to him and high-fived and hugged him, also.

“I’m like, ‘OK, sure!’ Then Blake and Ethan go up to you, Rider, and they high-five and hug you. Then after they do that, I’m like, ‘Hey, congratulations buddy.’ I give you a high-five and I go in and hug you and, as I do that, you push me off and give me a look like, ‘Wait a second, who the f*** are you?’ And then you run away.”

Strong couldn’t believe the story, stating: “Are you serious? Why would I do that? It actually doesn’t sound like me at all, ‘cause I’m such a hugger.”

Scott expressed his relief as he was worried he had “traumatised” Strong, who was 16 at the time, by being too forward as Scott was a “stranger” to him.

Adam Scott (Getty Images)

“I’m so glad you don’t remember that ‘cause, to some extent, that means it wasn’t a traumatic experience,” he said, adding: “I remember being like, ‘Oh no no no, I’m sorry. What just happened?’”

When asked if he had “been holding this in for 29 years”, Scott replied: “Yes.”