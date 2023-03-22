Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Susanna Reid has thanked ex co-host Piers Morgan for making her a more “argumentative: presenter.

The 52-year-old celebrated her 20th anniversary of hosting morning television on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain (22 March).

Reid called out Piers, thanking him for making her a “more probing” interviewer.

“Just a huge thank you to Piers Morgan of this parish – five years alongside him,” she said. “He made me bolder, more argumentative, more difficult, I think more probing... asking tricky questions.”

She continued: “We went into battle every day,.” Reid said that the show had “been slightly different since” he left.

The presenter also used the opportunity to pay tribute to her late co-host Bill Turnbull, who she first started hosting morning TV with. Turnbull died in 2022, aged 66, from prostate cancer.

After being told that GMB had been inundated with support for Reid, presenter Charlotte Hawkins read out a message from a viewer.

“Congratulations, Susanna, on your milestone. You’ve brought such warmth, honesty and care. Thank you. Wishing you ongoing success. Keep on challenging professionals and making them accountable. Bill was a wonderful, decent human being,” the message read.

Reid was quick to agree with the mention of Turnbull: “He really was. I started with Bill and it’s a real shame not to be able to celebrate with Bill.”

“I’d love to be able to text him this morning and talk to him about that. He was absolutely brilliant. Luckily, I’m surrounded by other brilliant people, so thank you very much indeed for being with me on the journey.”

Reid also said that she had spent 20 years getting up at 3.45am every morning for the show. “I’m still here,” she added.