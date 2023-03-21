Roman Kemp has revealed that he accidentally ate a Cadbury Creme Egg worth £10,000.

The Capital FM radio presenter shared a photo of the egg – one half milk chocolate, the other half white chocolate – on his Twitter page before explaining that he had no idea it was a prize-winning treat.

It was only after eating the egg that he realised it was part of a promotion that could have bagged him £10,000.

“What do I do now?” he asked listeners, after revealing his incredible blunder.

