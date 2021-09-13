Doctor Who actor, Tanya Fear, has been found safe after being reported missing last week (9 September).

The Los Angeles Police Department say they have notified the family that the 31-year-old has been found safely.

Fear had last been seen at a Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard and a social media campaign had been set up to help find the actor and comic.

A statement on the FindTanyaFear Twitter account earlier today (13 September) said that on the day she went missing, she had left her Hollywood home without her purse or mobile phone.

Before Fear had been found, her family were in the process of trying to secure visas to come to the US to try and find her.

Her mother, Yvonne Marimo had said: “I am devastated about this situation, and I appeal to anyone with information to please come forward to bring our daughter back home safely”.

Fear was best known for her role as Dr Jade McIntyre in a 2018 episode of Doctor Who.

She also starred in superhero sequel, Kick Ass 2 and has had roles in Midsomer Murders and DCI Banks.

Fear was also known in France from her performance in the TV series, Spotless.

She had recently branched out into stand-up comedy and had been performing sets at Los Angeles comedy clubs.

