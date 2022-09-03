Jump to content
Tanya Pardazi death: TikTok star dies aged 21 after opening parachute too late while skydiving

Skydiving company said it ‘has been profoundly affected by this accident’

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 03 September 2022 08:51
Comments
(Instagram)

TikTok influencer Tanya Pardazi has died in a tragic skydiving accident, aged 21.

According to the former Miss Canada semi-finalist’s friends, Pardazi died while performing the activity in Ontario, Canada on 27 August.

According to a statament by the skydiving company, Pardazi opened her parachute too late while in the air during her first solo course.

The aspiring beauty queen was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Skydive Toronto said in a statement: “A skydiving student aged 21 succumbed to fatal injuries obtained by an emergency situation.

“The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time / altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate.”

It added: “The team at Skydive Toronto is currently working with the South Simcoe Police on their investigation.

“The jumper was a welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community and will be missed among the student’s new friends and fellow jumpers of Skydive Toronto Inc.”

Skydive Toronto stated it “has been profoundly affected by this accident as they have refined their student training program for over 50 years”.

Tanya Pardazi in one of her TikTok videos

(TikTok)

A South Simcoe Police Service spokesperson confirmed that an investigation was underway.

Pardazi, who had almost 100,000 TikTok followers, previously competed in the Miss Canada beauty paegeant, making it to the semi-finals in 2017. She was also enrolled at the University of Toronto, where she was tudying philosophy

The comments underneath Pardazi’s TikTok posts are being filled with tributes from fans left devastated by the tragic news.

